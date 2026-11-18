Twitter Erupts as IPL 2027 Auction Schedule Gets Revealed
The schedule of the IPL 2027 auction has now been revealed. This will be taking place on 16 December at 11:00 AM IST in Goa. With 10 teams aiming to strengthen their line-ups, it remains to be seen which team will be able to get the most.
The IPL retention deadline has passed, and now all the teams have started to prepare for the auction. With their purse being freed up, they have also been allotted an extra of 5 crore rupees for the upcoming auction.
And now, the details of the IPL auction have been finally revealed by the management. It will be taking place on 16 December at 11:00 AM IST at Goa. With all ten teams ready to fill up their vacant spots, the location is set in Goa to witness one of the most intense mini auctions in the tournament.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
December Sorted
15 exams over— Digvijay Singh (@Dsprinceoo7) November 18, 2026
16 ipl auction
17 doomsday
Perfect days allied
A Twitter user is having his final exam on 15 December, followed by an IPL auction the next day. And this will be followed by Avengers Doomsday on 17 December.
Work Trip
Auction in Goa in December. Every franchise owner is filing this as a work trip.— Ananya N (@Anjeer) November 18, 2026
This time the IPL auction won't be taking place in any other country. But with it taking place in Goa, the franchise owners will be thinking of it as a work trip.
Beach Mode
goa mein auction matlab bidding bhi beach mode mein hogi 😂 16 dec ka wait shuru— SportsClaus (@sportsclaus) November 18, 2026
The auction taking place in Goa will be giving a lot of beach vibes to the fans. It remains to be seen which player will be able to get the most out of the same.
DC vs SRH
Taklu uncle aur Kavya Maran ka auction battle dekhne mein maza aayega.😂🔥— Sumit (@sumitmajhi123) November 18, 2026
The battle between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be intense on the auction table. Delhi's mind games followed by the impressions of Kavya Maran.