What Kohli's Childhood Coach Said About Dhoni's Retirement
MS Dhoni has retired from the game ahead of the IPL 2027 season. Following his retirement, Virat Kohli's childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, spoke about the legend. He talked about Dhoni's contributions for CSK in building its legacy.
It has been a day since MS Dhoni announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League. While he has retired from the game, he will still be a part of the Chennai Super Kings for the upcoming seasons. But he won't be there for them as a player, as he takes up the role of a mentor.
Various players, fans, and analysts have talked about the contribution of Dhoni in the IPL. Virat Kohli's childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, also reacted to the same, as he was shocked to know that Dhoni announced his retirement from the game all of a sudden.
He said, “I would say that an era has come to an end with Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retirement. He made CSK champions five times and also won the Champions League title twice. It would not be wrong to say that CSK was known primarily by the name of MS Dhoni. His contribution to CSK has been immense, and, of course, to Indian cricket as well.”
Our Take
MS Dhoni's retirement truly marks the end of an era in the Indian Premier League. There are four players who participated in all editions of the IPL, including Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit, and Manish Pandey. But now one of these names won't be a part of the tournament anymore as a player. Fans will be missing the moments when they used to see Kohli & Dhoni or Rohit & Dhoni together but in different jerseys as a player.