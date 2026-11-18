Cricket Australia Reopens the Infamous Ball-Tampering Scandal
Cricket Australia is finally about to reopen the sandpapergate after 8 years. With Usman Khawaja's new book, various different statements have come up regarding the same. Amidst this, CA has decided to form up an independent forum to get a circuit breaker.
The sandpapergate is back, as Cricket Australia has reopened the investigations surrounding the scandal. Over the last few days, various statements regarding the same have been made up by the players, with all of it starting from the biography of Usman Khawaja, Sabr.
In his book, he wrote that all the players knew about the sandpaper being used. While his statements received the support from David Warner, it was firmly denied by the other players such as Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. Even the CEO of CA said that the investigation won't reopen on this matter.
However, the statements being brought up regarding the same were increasing with each passing day. Due to this reason, Cricket Australia has decided to form an independent forum on the Sandpapergate. This forum will hear the statements of the players in what could be a circuit breaker.
Our Take
It can be said that the sandpaper scandal is about to affect Australian cricket once again. Some players have made it firm that everyone in the team knew about the sandpaper being used. But the others have denied it to a great extent, as the bowlers had no idea about it. Still, the back and forth between the Aussies continued over the internet, which has now forced the Cricket Australia to re-open the investigation surrounding the same.