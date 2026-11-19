Glenn Phillips Takes His Dominance Against India to Another Level
The Indian team seems to have no answer when the question is Glenn Phillips. He already dominated against India in the T20I series, which the visitors won by 3-2. Now he is closing in to a century in the first Test match too.
The day one of the first Test match between New Zealand and India has come to an end. At first, everyone thought that the Kiwis won't be able to score many runs, as the team ran into early wickets. But Glenn Phillips came to rescue once again.
He went on to score 94 runs off 182 balls, as he remains not out for the team till now. As Phillips closes in to get another Test century, his dominance against the Indian side also grows to a great extent in this tour. It should be noted that he remained the highest run-scorer for the Kiwis in the T20I series.
In just eight innings against the Indian team in this tour, he has managed to score 5 half-centuries and one century. Now as Phillips aims to reach another century on day two, he will be aiming to take the Kiwis to the win in the game.
Our Take
Glenn Phillips has been the real MVP for the New Zealand team in the tour against India. He has managed to bag some of the finest performances for the team, even at times when the other players have failed to do well. Now India will surely have to do some homework to ensure that they are able to do well against Phillips tomorrow and possibly tackle the challenges he has been putting forward.