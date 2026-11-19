Australia's Captain Almost Pulled Out of England ODI Due to Unexpected Reason
The ODI series between Australia and England has ended, with the visitors taking the series by 2-1. Reports claim that the Australian skipper, Mitchell Marsh, almost withdrew himself from the third ODI. And this was due to the mental strain he got from the statements made by Bancroft.
The troubles surrounding the Australian team have started to grow to a great extent. While the team has been fighting tough opponents on the field, they have also been fighting the sandpapergate scandal even after 8 years. Mitchell Marsh, the skipper of the white ball team, is also going through a lot at this time.
Recently, he led Australia in an ODI series against England at home, which unfortunately ended up in a 2-1 loss. But reports suggest that Marsh was at the verge of pulling himself out of the final ODI against England. This was due to the mental strain he received from the statements made by Cameron Bancroft.
Revisiting the sandpaper incident, Bancroft made some shocking revelations. He said that all the pacers, including Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Marsh, told him about the reverse swing of the ball when he started to use the sandpaper on the same.
Our Take
It can be said that the tough times have already started for the Australian cricket team. Mitchell Marsh has also faced a lot of backlash since the statement has been made by Cameron Bancroft. While he is yet to react to the same, the other bowlers have firmly denied all the allegations which have been made. The main concern for the Australian team will be on the mental strain which this matter has started to give to its players.