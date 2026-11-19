India's Bowling Woes Spark Massive Reactions on Twitter
The Indian bowling line-up has been exposed badly after day one of the first Test. New Zealand stood at the score of 70/5, but it went on to reach 243/5 by the end of the day. This has sparked massive reactions from the fans on Twitter.
The first day of the first test has come to an end, and this day just went out to be brutal for the Indian team. India started off by taking quick wickets in the game and everyone thought it would be a low scoring total for the Kiwis in the first innings. But fans seem to have forgotten that the day was 19 November.
New Zealand lost its first five wickets early but Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips went on to save them from a collapse. Their stand has helped the Kiwis to recover from 70/5 to 243/5 by the end of the day.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Another Decade
@mufaddal_vohra It will take us another decade to get back to that test dominance Kohli brought— Harrington Hates Wrestling (@ExCaLiBuR2O) November 19, 2026
Indian fans are missing the Test dominance we had under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. It seems that the same dominance will take a year to be back.
Thank the Selectors
@mufaddal_vohra All thanks for dropping Siraj to play prime Anshul and Prasidh McGrath 😡😡— Manvith M.B (@phantom_manu26) November 19, 2026
The main reason behind this finish is Siraj not playing the game. The team went with Prime Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh McGrath.
Brendon Knock
@mufaddal_vohra Hope another Brendon innings is loading😅— Compounding Clinician (@CompoundingClin) November 19, 2026
This is similar to what happened 12 years back when India toured New Zealand. Brendon McCullum went on to score 300+ runs when the team had already lost 5 wickets.
We Hope
@mufaddal_vohra hope we see devdutt padikkal innings like he played in srilanka test after dropping catch of Nicholls https://t.co/Ou8lPMunLB— Patriotnex (@PatriotHumor) November 19, 2026
Devdutt Padikkal dropped the catch of Henry Nicholls in this game. But we all hope that he is able to cover up for the same with a brilliant knock later.