‘Why Siraj?’ Fans Question India's Decision to Drop Him for 1st Test
Mohammed Siraj has been dropped from the playing XI for the first Test match against New Zealand. With Shubman Gill announcing the playing XI, Siraj and Jadeja were unable to find a place. It remains shocking as Siraj was the hero for the series win in England.
The first Test match between New Zealand and India has started, and this game was mainly about the dominance of Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips with the bat. As Jasprit Bumrah helped India to get a strong start, the other bowlers were not able to capitalise on the same.
One of the key reasons behind it was the unavailability of Mohammed Siraj, who was not picked in the playing XI. In his place, the team went with other pacers such as Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, and Anshul Kamboj.
Siraj being dropped has now turned out to be a decision which the team and fans are not happy for. He has been India's leading wicket-taker in the current WTC cycle, and also stood tall in the series against England.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
19 November
Captain not showing trust on 19th November https://t.co/HwrllTRUtl— Pushkar (@Musafirr_hu_yar) November 19, 2026
On 19 November this year, the captain Shubman Gill didn't show his trust in Siraj. The same happened on 19 November 2023, when Rohit didn't show his trust.
Poor Siraj
Looking at all the non-Bumrah bowlers and must be thinking how on earth are they better than me. Poor Siraj💔 https://t.co/N1jK2GIB5K— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) November 19, 2026
Mohammed Siraj would surely be feeling a lot bad, after looking at all the bowlers other than Bumrah. How are they even better than him?
Sidelined
If Siraj didn't do a miracle in the England series Gambhir would have been sitting in the Star sports pre-match show & this person sidelined Siraj from ODI & now in test set-up too 💔 https://t.co/KheiAIl1Gt— Sohel. (@SohelVkf) November 19, 2026
Mohammed Siraj remained a key reason why India secured a series draw against England. But now he has been sidelined from ODIs and Tests both.
Us Aakash Us
Really surprised to not find Siraj and Jadeja in the playing XI. #NZvInd— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 19, 2026
Aakash Chopra also tweeted that he is surprised not seeing Siraj and Jadeja in the playing XI.