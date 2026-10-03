Twitter Reacts as Kohli Walks Back for a Golden Duck
Fans waited for many days to watch Virat Kohli back in the game. But he went on to be dismissed for a golden duck in the last ODI against West Indies. Kohli ends the series with just one century, and two low scores in the three games he played.
The ODI series between India and West Indies has now ended for Virat Kohli, as fans will now have to wait for a few more weeks to watch the King back in the game. He was a part of the Indian team even in the third ODI, which is currently being played in Chandigarh.
As India stepped out to bat first, fans thought that this time it would be Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli showing their carnage. But that didn't happen at all. While Rohit went on to score well for the team, Gill lost his wicket early, bringing Kohli to the crease.
However, Kohli went on to lose his wicket on the very first ball of Jayden Seales he played. It has been a rare occasion for the fans to watch Kohli being dismissed for a golden duck, which happened again in the third ODI against West Indies.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Didn't Age Well
Gill gets out early.— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) October 3, 2026
Virat Kohli has full innings now to bring up his maiden ODI double hundred🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/uoesWCKd2f
Kohli was unable to score big in the last game as Gill scored well. So one Twitter user thought that Gill has gotten out early and it is time for Kohli to bring up his double century. It didn't age well.
Kaise Hogi
Golden duck for Virat Kohli— Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 3, 2026
Ab kaise honge 100 centuries! pic.twitter.com/b2uEg0cqCb
Virat Kohli got out for a golden duck, giving a nightmare to the fans. How will he manage to bring up his 100 international centuries if he gets out like this.
KL Rahul Magic
KL Rahul is the main reason behind Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill's failure 😖 pic.twitter.com/JrrOYIYKId— Homie (@homelander_yyy) October 3, 2026
KL Rahul didn't get to bat in the first two games and only fielded 100 overs. And the reason why Gill and Kohli got out early would be his black magic.
Weekend Sale
Udyogpati Virat Kohli 🥀 pic.twitter.com/1fNfIh2rBY— Phunsuk Wangdu (@Phunsukwangduji) October 3, 2026
There might be a reason why Kohli decided to get out early. He would be going through the weekend sale of his One8 shoes, and couldn't keep the store alone.