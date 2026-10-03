Rohit Sharma Turns Back the Clock With Stunning Record-Breaking Performance
Rohit Sharma has stepped up for the Indian team once again. As the team stood at the score of 4/2, Rohit decided to take up the command with the help of his experience. He went on to complete 10,000 runs in ODIs as an opener, being the fastest ever to complete the same.
Rohit Sharma has managed to break yet another record in the ODI format. In the third ODI against West Indies, the Hitman had to score just 2 runs which could have helped him to complete the 10,000 ODI runs mark as an opener. And he was able to achieve the same in this game.
Immediately after scoring the required runs, he went on to join the record book with the names of Chris Gayle and Sachin Tendulkar already being mentioned over there. But what's more historic is the fact that Rohit has managed to break down the records which were created by these legends.
Earlier this record was held by Sachin Tendulkar, who accomplished it in 214 innings. But Rohit Sharma has managed to break down the same by a fine margin, as he was able to complete the same in just 202 innings.
Our Take
Rohit Sharma continues to show everyone that he is not just coming for a spot in the Indian team for the World Cup, he is coming for the World Cup itself. Even when India stood at a challenging position, at the score of 4/2, he went on to bring up his half-century and is still going on to score runs for the Indian team.