Sachin Tendulkar News

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Sachin Tendulkar, often referred to as the "God of Cricket," has etched his name in the history books as one of the greatest players to ever grace the sport. Sportscafe bring you the latest news on Sachin Tendulkar, covering everything from his post-retirement ventures to any recent public appearances and interviews.

The Bowler Who Thrived When the Margin for Error Was Zero

The Bowler Who Thrived When the Margin for Error Was Zero

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Can Joe Root Become Test Cricket's Highest Run-Scorer?

Can Joe Root Become Test Cricket's Highest Run-Scorer?

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The Untold Story of the Indian Cricket Legend Who Played for Pakistan

The Untold Story of the Indian Cricket Legend Who Played for Pakistan

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Why These Two Legends Mastered Every Format of the Game

Why These Two Legends Mastered Every Format of the Game

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Twitter Divided as Joe Root Edges Closer to Tendulkars Test Record

Twitter Divided as Joe Root Edges Closer to Tendulkars Test Record

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Jonty Rhodes Settles the Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli Debate

Jonty Rhodes Settles the Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli Debate

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Sachin Tendulkar Breaks Down What Makes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi So Special

Sachin Tendulkar Breaks Down What Makes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi So Special

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Sachin Tendulkar Explains How IPL Can Become More Competitive for Bowlers

Sachin Tendulkar Explains How IPL Can Become More Competitive for Bowlers

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When Australia Had No Answer to Sachin Tendulkar in 1998

When Australia Had No Answer to Sachin Tendulkar in 1998

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Sachins Birthday Celebration Catches Eyes with Saaniya Chandhoks Presence

Sachins Birthday Celebration Catches Eyes with Saaniya Chandhoks Presence

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A Special Father-Son Moment as Arjun Tendulkar Wishes Sachin on His Birthday

A Special Father-Son Moment as Arjun Tendulkar Wishes Sachin on His Birthday

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Siraj Joins Nation in Mourning as He Attends Asha Bhosles Funeral

Siraj Joins Nation in Mourning as He Attends Asha Bhosles Funeral

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Virat Kohli Reveals the Qualities He Admires in Global Icons

Virat Kohli Reveals the Qualities He Admires in Global Icons

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Virat Kohli Targets Multiple Records in ODI Series Against Australia

Virat Kohli Targets Multiple Records in ODI Series Against Australia

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Can Smriti Mandhana Be Called the Sachin of Women’s Cricket?

Can Smriti Mandhana Be Called the Sachin of Women’s Cricket?

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How 3 Phone Calls Helped Shubman Gill Get a Perfect Captaincy Debut in England?

How 3 Phone Calls Helped Shubman Gill Get a Perfect Captaincy Debut in England?

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England-India Test series to be named after Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson

England-India Test series to be named after Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson

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IML | Twitter in nostalgic awe as Sachin shows incredible 360 range in blistering 64

IML | Twitter in nostalgic awe as Sachin shows incredible 360 range in blistering 64

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IPL 2025 | Run-feast start awaits as IPL fixtures announced with weekend fuelled with intense rivalry

IPL 2025 | Run-feast start awaits as IPL fixtures announced with weekend fuelled with intense rivalry

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‌Sachin Tendulkar acknowledges honourary membership of Melbourne Cricket Club 

‌Sachin Tendulkar acknowledges honourary membership of Melbourne Cricket Club 

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‌Sachin and Rohit to open in Chawla’s all-time India ODI XI

‌Sachin and Rohit to open in Chawla’s all-time India ODI XI

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‌OWOF | Tendulkar’s all-round show and Petersen’s grit outshine One Family in charity contest revolving legends

‌OWOF | Tendulkar’s all-round show and Petersen’s grit outshine One Family in charity contest revolving legends

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IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Kohli sinks to his knees and bows to Sachin Tedndulkar after 50th ODI ton

IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Kohli sinks to his knees and bows to Sachin Tedndulkar after 50th ODI ton

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WTC Final | Twitter reacts as Shardul Thakur’s exquisite straight drive reminds fans of prime Sachin Tendulkar

WTC Final | Twitter reacts as Shardul Thakur’s exquisite straight drive reminds fans of prime Sachin Tendulkar

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IPL 2023 | Would like to give Shubman Gill one more season before making big claims, states Kapil Dev

IPL 2023 | Would like to give Shubman Gill one more season before making big claims, states Kapil Dev

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Lack of batters who can bowl has become a big problem for India, feels Aakash Chopra

Lack of batters who can bowl has become a big problem for India, feels Aakash Chopra

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ICC World T20 | India did not get to that Number 1 spot overnight, let us not judge them, comments Sachin Tendulkar

ICC World T20 | India did not get to that Number 1 spot overnight, let us not judge them, comments Sachin Tendulkar

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Thank you for visiting the Sachin Tendulkar news section at Sportscafe. Keep following Sportscafe for fresh insights and recent news about Sachin Tendulkar, as we continue to cover the life of this cricketing icon.