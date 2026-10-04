Indian Stars Forced to Wait Longer After Fresh Injury Concern
The comeback of Hardik Pandya and Harshit Rana has been delayed once again. Pandya is reported to have discomfort in his right calf, while Rana is having a sore throat and fever. Both of them have not been a part of professional cricket over the last few months.
The Indian cricket team is still battling with the injury issues, which have caused a lot of concerns among the selectors lately. Fans have been waiting for the returns of Hardik Pandya and Harshit Rana in the game, but it has not been possible. However, Hardik was set to play the ODI series between India A and Australia A.
Reports suggest that he would be missing out on the series due to a discomfort in his right calf. This would prevent his return further, as he has missed out on professional cricket since the Indian Premier League. Being a key player for the World Cup, his injury has caused a lot of concern to the team.
Along with that, Harshit Rana missed the IPL due to his injury and came back to play a few international games before being injured again. Now that his recovery is almost complete, he has caught up with a sore throat and fever, which has prevented his return once again.
Our Take
The unavailability of Hardik Pandya has caused a major concern for the Indian team. He has been an asset to the side with both bat and ball, and no one has been able to replace him, despite stepping up at the times when he was unavailable. Also, it is not a good time for Harshit Rana too, since the selectors are willing to give a chance to various bowlers, who fit in their World Cup plans.