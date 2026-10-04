Shubman Gill Reveals Indias Biggest Concerns After West Indies Defeat
The Indian team suffered a major loss against the West Indies in the third ODI. While defending a total of 351, the team went on to lose the game by 5 wickets. Captain Shubman Gill said that the team would be in its full strength from the upcoming series.
The Indian team has won the ODI series against West Indies by 2-1, but there are various concerns still left for the side. And this is about the bowling line-up, which has not been able to do well in the recent games.
Yesterday in the third ODI against West Indies, India posted 351 runs. Yet the bowling line-up was not able to defend the target, as India ended up losing the game by 5 wickets. At this time, it was admitted that the bowling line-up was slightly inexperienced, as the key bowlers were busy in the Asian Games.
Shubman Gill also talked about this issue in the press conference, as he said, “Hopefully we get all the players that are available from the next series and the combination that we would like to play in the World Cup, we want to start playing with that combination.”
Our Take
Shubman Gill has confirmed that the team will be bringing down its World Cup combination in the upcoming series. And this would help the fans to know what is the primary bowling line-up that the Indian team will take up to the next stage. For the 2023 World Cup, the team had players such as Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah. But out of all three, none of them have managed to constantly be there for India in the ODI format.