Shubman Gill has confirmed that the team will be bringing down its World Cup combination in the upcoming series. And this would help the fans to know what is the primary bowling line-up that the Indian team will take up to the next stage. For the 2023 World Cup, the team had players such as Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah. But out of all three, none of them have managed to constantly be there for India in the ODI format.