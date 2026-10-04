Bro was about to cuss them out, then suddenly realised, Wait, that’s my own brand. 😂 During the third ODI between India and West Indies, Kohli was having fun,vibing to the DJ’s songs. Some fans were recording him, and one of them took off his One8 shoes and started showing them to Kohli, basically saying, Bhai, look, I’m wearing your brand shoes. At first, Kohli looked like he was about to abuse, but then he realised it was his own brand.