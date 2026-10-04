Virat Kohlis Reaction to Fan Holding One8 Shoes Leaves Twitter Buzzing
Virat Kohli had a viral moment from the third ODI against West Indies. When he was sitting in the dug out, the fans were repeatedly calling out his name and one of them even showed him the One8 shoes. Kohli immediately turned back again to see a fan holding the shoes of his company.
The third ODI between India and West Indies turned out to be one which Virat Kohli fans would like to forget. Even though he got out for a duck in the last game, he had a moment which has gone viral after the match came to an end.
A video has gone viral which was recorded by a fan in the stands. Kohli was sitting in the dug out and peacefully enjoying the songs which were being played by the DJ. At the same time, fans were calling out his name when he looked towards the stands and one of them raised the One8 shoes to show him that he wears his brand.
Kohli didn't notice the shoes at first, but after he turned back towards the ground, he turned back towards the crowd again to see the shoes one more time.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
About to Cuss
Bro was about to cuss them out, then suddenly realised, Wait, that’s my own brand. 😂 During the third ODI between India and West Indies, Kohli was having fun,vibing to the DJ’s songs. Some fans were recording him, and one of them took off his One8 shoes and started showing them to Kohli, basically saying, Bhai, look, I’m wearing your brand shoes. At first, Kohli looked like he was about to abuse, but then he realised it was his own brand.— Kohlistic🔥 (@Kohlistic18) October 4, 2026
When Virat Kohli was looking at the crowd cheering his name, he was looking frustrated. But as soon as he saw one of them holding his One8 shoes, he controlled his anger.
Shoes > Century
Shoes are more important than a century😭😭😭😭😭— NiK (@Oye_Nik) October 4, 2026
Virat Kohli missed out on a century, which fans expect from him in every single game. But now it seems that fans holding the shoes of his own company are more important.
Full Time Businessman
Bro has become full time Buisnessmen— AKKG 2.O #HalaMadrid 🩷🤍 (@AKrishna48897) October 4, 2026
It can be said that Virat Kohli has turned into a full-time businessman. He just plays cricket part-time and represents his country at his very best.
Itni Himmat
His initial reaction was Mujhe joota dikhata hai BC...😭 https://t.co/sM6i67fVL5— Suh💫 (@Soulasad07) October 4, 2026
Virat Kohli's initial reaction would have been in anger, why a fan is showing him a shoe. But then he realised that he was showing the shoes of his own company.