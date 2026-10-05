Major Updates on India’s Squad Selection for New Zealand Tour
The Indian team for the New Zealand tour is set to be picked next week. Some major updates regarding the same have been reported, as Pragyan Ojha leads the selection committee. Ishan Kishan and Mukesh Kumar are likely to be back in the red ball conversations.
The BCCI is about to announce the Indian team for the New Zealand tour next week. One of the major reasons behind which the selection of the same has been delayed is reportedly the injury issue of Prasidh Krishna. Moreover, the selection committee will be headed by Pragyan Ojha, who is the interim Chief Selector right now.
The selectors are also facing issues with exposure and availability of the players. Reports suggest that Ishan Kishan is back in conversations for red ball cricket, but he won't be a part of the India A series due to T20Is and ODIs. Instead, players such as Rishabh Pant, Devdutt Padikkal, Jasprit Bumrah, and even Mukesh Kumar could play the India A game.
One major update is related to Akash Deep, who made his comeback to the game a few weeks back. He has now strengthened his case in the Test side, following his performances against England in India's last tour of the SENA nations.
Our Take
The selectors are facing a lot of challenging times in the squad selection for the tour of New Zealand. The test series will be holding a lot of importance for the Indian team, as it will be deciding whether India can actually qualify for the WTC finals or not. It has been a long time since India actually won a Test match in New Zealand, which has already made things challenging for the team.