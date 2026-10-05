RCB’s Star Performers Make Their Comeback to the Indian Team
Two RCB stars have been able to make their comeback to the Indian team. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya are now back to represent India in the Hong Kong Sixes. As they still remain open for an international comeback, they will aim to do well for the team in this tournament.
The Indian team for the Hong Kong Sixes has been announced. And this tournament will allow the fans to see the return of two stars in the Indian team after a long time. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya have now been named in the line-up, as they await for a comeback.
Both of them have displayed some impressive performances in the Indian Premier League lately. Playing their last two seasons for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, they have managed to help the team to win the title and even become champions in consecutive seasons.
Now both of them have been selected to play for the Indian team, but not in the international side. Instead they will be playing for the team in the Hong Kong Sixes, eager to perform well and make their way back to the international side as soon as possible.
Our Take
Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have already done a lot to prove their worth to the selectors. But even after giving their best, they have been overlooked by the younger talents who are willing to give their best for the team. While their international comeback looks near to impossible, they will still be having hopes to be back in the side for the World Cup 2027.