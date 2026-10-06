Sourav Ganguly Returns to Delhi Capitals in Major IPL 2027 Role
Sourav Ganguly has returned to Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2027 season. With Hemang Badani stepping down as a Head Coach, the team was already in search of someone who is more experienced. For this, they decided to bring in Sourav Ganguly, who has already been a part of the team.
Sourav Ganguly has been unveiled as the Delhi Capitals' new head coach for the upcoming season of IPL 2027, ushering in a new era for the franchise. The former Indian skipper has an abundance of expertise in Indian cricket, leadership and management of franchise.
Ganguly has had connections with the Delhi Capitals earlier, too, for instance as advisor and then Director of Cricket. Now, he is back as the franchise is looking to overhaul their coaching setup before the new season of the IPL.
Delhi Capitals recently ended the Hemang Badani coaching contract, and now the franchise is looking for a new setup under JSW Sports. Former India stars Yuvraj Singh and Amit Mishra have also been touted as candidates to join the new coaching panel, while Chaminda Vaas of Sri Lanka is also considered.
Following Ganguly's leadership, DC aim to establish themselves as a new brand and assert themselves in the field of IPL 2027 more strongly.
Our Take
Sourav Ganguly taking up the role of a Head Coach is a massive boost for Delhi Capitals ahead of the upcoming season. The team will now aim to give its best in the IPL 2027 edition, where it will be heading with a revamped coaching staff. Having the greats of not just India but even of the other nations would be a great moment for the team, as they still aim to end their title drought in the IPL.