Delhi Capitals Cricket Team News
Delhi Capitals have had their ups and downs in the IPL, but their exciting journey continues to captivate fans. Whether you're a die-hard supporter or just looking for the latest news about Delhi Capitals, Sportscafe has you covered. From in-depth team analysis to individual player performances, we provide comprehensive updates on everything related to DC.
Rishabh Pant-Kuldeep Yadav Trade Sends Shockwaves Through IPL
IPL Set to Welcome Back Yuvraj Singh in a New Role
Hemang Badani Explains What Went Wrong for Delhi Capitals This Season
What Delhi Capitals Need to Qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?
Twitter Explodes After DCs Crucial Win Over Rajasthan Royals
Fan Blames Aakash Chopra for PBKS Loss, Gets Hilarious Reply
IPL Issues Fine to Axar Patel After Punjab Kings Game
Twitter Explodes After Punjab Kings’ Fourth Consecutive Loss
AI Simulation, PBKS vs DC | KL Rahul and Stubbs script clinical chase in Dharamshala
AI Simulation, DC vs KKR | Kuldeep’s spin masterclass seals Delhis clinical defense
Nitish Rana Dismissal Against CSK Triggers Debate
AI Simulation, DC vs CSK | Kuldeeps spin web seals Delhis clinical win
MS Dhonis IPL Comeback Unlikely for Delhi Capitals Clash
AI Simulation, RR vs DC | Kuldeeps magic not enough as Rajasthan hold nerve in Jaipur
Is KL Rahul Really Unlucky or Just Not Built for T20 Cricket?
Twitter Goes Wild as Kohli Scripts History with 9000 IPL Runs
Watch DC Fans Troll RCB Crowd as Team Goes Past 49 Runs
Big Absentees Ahead of DC vs RCB Match Revealed
Twitter Loves It as Tim David & Romario Shepherd Play Gully Cricket in Delhi
AI Simulation, DC vs RCB | Tim David’s late fireworks seal chase for Bengaluru
Saturday Turns into One of the Most Memorable Days in IPL
How a Special Corridor Got Lungi Ngidi to Hospital in 11 Minutes
Nitish Rana Smashes One of the Costliest Overs in IPL 2026
Twitter Goes Wild as KL Rahul Completes Brilliant Hundred vs PBKS
Delhi Capitals Face Scare as Net Bowler Hospitalized Pre-Match
DC Strengthened as Starc Set for Comeback After Clearance
Twitter Reacts as Abhishek Sharma Equals Virat Kohlis T20 Record
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