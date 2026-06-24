Delhi Capitals Cricket Team News

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Players
Shadab KhanLiam LivingstonePrithvi ShawRavi BishnoiShreyas IyerJacob BethellAshleigh GardnerEllyse PerryJasprit BumrahRajat PatidarIrfan PathanBabar AzamShan MasoodJay ShahVirat KohliVaibhav SuryavanshiAbhishek SharmaSunil GavaskarKapil DevShikhar DhawanDeepti SharmaMs DhoniSachin TendulkarSanju SamsonSikandar RazaRajkumar SharmaHardik PandyaIshan KishanSanjay BangarLaura WolvaardtSophie EcclestoneRavichandran AshwinHayley MatthewsHarry BrookVarun ChakravarthyVenkatesh IyerKl RahulShubman GillNitish Kumar ReddyBen StokesBrendon MccullumShashank SinghMoises HenriquesRohit SharmaHarmanpreet KaurGary WilsonManoj TiwaryGautam GambhirRyan Ten DoeschateSmriti MandhanaAkeal HoseinJacques KallisWashington SundarSuryakumar YadavAmy JonesKumar SangakkaraDhruv JurelLorcan TuckerMatt HenryGlenn PhillipsSai SudharshanAkash DeepPhoebe LitchfieldBhuvneshwar KumarYash DayalAbhishek PorelRuturaj GaikwadKuldeep YadavRishabh PantBeth MooneyTim DavidRoger FedererAb De VilliersJofra ArcherGus AtkinsonDavid WarnerKane WilliamsonNathan LyonYuvraj SinghJoe RootVirender SehwagChris GayleHarshit RanaShreyanka PatilAmelia KerrKris SrikkanthNat Sciver BruntCharlie DeanMatheesha PathiranaTilak VarmaJordan CoxJonty RhodesSanjay ManjrekarNat SciverPrabhsimran SinghBrett LeeRavi ShastriSaurabh TiwaryAakash ChopraSteve Smith
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Delhi Capitals have had their ups and downs in the IPL, but their exciting journey continues to captivate fans. Whether you're a die-hard supporter or just looking for the latest news about Delhi Capitals, Sportscafe has you covered. From in-depth team analysis to individual player performances, we provide comprehensive updates on everything related to DC.

Rishabh Pant-Kuldeep Yadav Trade Sends Shockwaves Through IPL

Rishabh Pant-Kuldeep Yadav Trade Sends Shockwaves Through IPL

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  • cricket
IPL Set to Welcome Back Yuvraj Singh in a New Role

IPL Set to Welcome Back Yuvraj Singh in a New Role

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Hemang Badani Explains What Went Wrong for Delhi Capitals This Season

Hemang Badani Explains What Went Wrong for Delhi Capitals This Season

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What Delhi Capitals Need to Qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

What Delhi Capitals Need to Qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

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Twitter Explodes After DCs Crucial Win Over Rajasthan Royals

Twitter Explodes After DCs Crucial Win Over Rajasthan Royals

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Fan Blames Aakash Chopra for PBKS Loss, Gets Hilarious Reply

Fan Blames Aakash Chopra for PBKS Loss, Gets Hilarious Reply

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IPL Issues Fine to Axar Patel After Punjab Kings Game

IPL Issues Fine to Axar Patel After Punjab Kings Game

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Twitter Explodes After Punjab Kings’ Fourth Consecutive Loss

Twitter Explodes After Punjab Kings’ Fourth Consecutive Loss

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AI Simulation, PBKS vs DC | KL Rahul and Stubbs script clinical chase in Dharamshala

AI Simulation, PBKS vs DC | KL Rahul and Stubbs script clinical chase in Dharamshala

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AI Simulation, DC vs KKR | Kuldeep’s spin masterclass seals Delhis clinical defense

AI Simulation, DC vs KKR | Kuldeep’s spin masterclass seals Delhis clinical defense

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Nitish Rana Dismissal Against CSK Triggers Debate

Nitish Rana Dismissal Against CSK Triggers Debate

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AI Simulation, DC vs CSK | Kuldeeps spin web seals Delhis clinical win

AI Simulation, DC vs CSK | Kuldeeps spin web seals Delhis clinical win

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MS Dhonis IPL Comeback Unlikely for Delhi Capitals Clash

MS Dhonis IPL Comeback Unlikely for Delhi Capitals Clash

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AI Simulation, RR vs DC | Kuldeeps magic not enough as Rajasthan hold nerve in Jaipur

AI Simulation, RR vs DC | Kuldeeps magic not enough as Rajasthan hold nerve in Jaipur

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  • cricket
Is KL Rahul Really Unlucky or Just Not Built for T20 Cricket?

Is KL Rahul Really Unlucky or Just Not Built for T20 Cricket?

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Twitter Goes Wild as Kohli Scripts History with 9000 IPL Runs

Twitter Goes Wild as Kohli Scripts History with 9000 IPL Runs

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Watch DC Fans Troll RCB Crowd as Team Goes Past 49 Runs

Watch DC Fans Troll RCB Crowd as Team Goes Past 49 Runs

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Big Absentees Ahead of DC vs RCB Match Revealed

Big Absentees Ahead of DC vs RCB Match Revealed

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Twitter Loves It as Tim David & Romario Shepherd Play Gully Cricket in Delhi

Twitter Loves It as Tim David & Romario Shepherd Play Gully Cricket in Delhi

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AI Simulation, DC vs RCB | Tim David’s late fireworks seal chase for Bengaluru

AI Simulation, DC vs RCB | Tim David’s late fireworks seal chase for Bengaluru

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Saturday Turns into One of the Most Memorable Days in IPL

Saturday Turns into One of the Most Memorable Days in IPL

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How a Special Corridor Got Lungi Ngidi to Hospital in 11 Minutes

How a Special Corridor Got Lungi Ngidi to Hospital in 11 Minutes

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Nitish Rana Smashes One of the Costliest Overs in IPL 2026

Nitish Rana Smashes One of the Costliest Overs in IPL 2026

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Twitter Goes Wild as KL Rahul Completes Brilliant Hundred vs PBKS

Twitter Goes Wild as KL Rahul Completes Brilliant Hundred vs PBKS

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Delhi Capitals Face Scare as Net Bowler Hospitalized Pre-Match

Delhi Capitals Face Scare as Net Bowler Hospitalized Pre-Match

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DC Strengthened as Starc Set for Comeback After Clearance

DC Strengthened as Starc Set for Comeback After Clearance

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Twitter Reacts as Abhishek Sharma Equals Virat Kohlis T20 Record

Twitter Reacts as Abhishek Sharma Equals Virat Kohlis T20 Record

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Stay updated with the most reliable Delhi Capitals team news and breaking updates, only at Sportscafe. Keep an eye on this page for all the latest news on Delhi Capitals, and don’t miss out on key highlights of their IPL campaign.