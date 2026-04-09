Sourav Ganguly News

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Sourav Ganguly, known as "Dada," is one of the most iconic figures in Indian cricket. At Sportscafe, we bring you the latest news about Sourav Ganguly, covering his achievements on and off the field. Whether it's his recent speeches, interviews, or updates regarding his role in Indian cricket administration, you’ll find all the insights here.

Ajit Agarkar Criticised by Former BCCI President for Leaving Out Star Bowler

Ajit Agarkar Criticised by Former BCCI President for Leaving Out Star Bowler

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Did Chris Broad Just Accuse ICC of Favouring India?

Did Chris Broad Just Accuse ICC of Favouring India?

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Is the 2027 World Cup Turning Into a Repeat of India's 2007 World Cup?

Is the 2027 World Cup Turning Into a Repeat of India's 2007 World Cup?

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SA20 | Sourav Ganguly appointed as head coach of Pretoria Capitals

SA20 | Sourav Ganguly appointed as head coach of Pretoria Capitals

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IPL 2025 | Run-feast start awaits as IPL fixtures announced with weekend fuelled with intense rivalry

IPL 2025 | Run-feast start awaits as IPL fixtures announced with weekend fuelled with intense rivalry

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IPL 2024 |Twitter reacts as Jake Fraser-McGurk's flamboyance catches the attention of 'DADA'

IPL 2024 |Twitter reacts as Jake Fraser-McGurk's flamboyance catches the attention of 'DADA'

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IPL 2024 Dramaverse | Dilliwale Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 1 Episode 1 – Capitals Chase History

IPL 2024 Dramaverse | Dilliwale Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 1 Episode 1 – Capitals Chase History

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IPL 2023, DC vs KKR | Who said what ft. David Warner, Sourav Ganguly

IPL 2023, DC vs KKR | Who said what ft. David Warner, Sourav Ganguly

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IPL 2023, RCB vs DC | Twitter coronates Kohli 'King' after video of Sourav Ganguly staredown emerges

IPL 2023, RCB vs DC | Twitter coronates Kohli 'King' after video of Sourav Ganguly staredown emerges

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Criticism around KL Rahul is obvious because of his recent woes in India, claims Sourav Ganguly

Criticism around KL Rahul is obvious because of his recent woes in India, claims Sourav Ganguly

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Roger Binny confirmed to succeed Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

Roger Binny confirmed to succeed Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

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NZ vs PAK | Twitter reacts to ‘left handed’ Kane Willamson turning into Sourav Ganguly

NZ vs PAK | Twitter reacts to ‘left handed’ Kane Willamson turning into Sourav Ganguly

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WATCH | Sourav Ganguly’s witty banter on Roger Binny draws huge reaction from crowd

WATCH | Sourav Ganguly’s witty banter on Roger Binny draws huge reaction from crowd

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Sanju Samson is in India’s future plans, assures Sourav Ganguly

Sanju Samson is in India’s future plans, assures Sourav Ganguly

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Looked at Rohit Sharma's graph as captain, he has done well, Sourav Ganguly dismisses concerns

Looked at Rohit Sharma's graph as captain, he has done well, Sourav Ganguly dismisses concerns

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Saliva use banned as ICC announces changes to playing conditions

Saliva use banned as ICC announces changes to playing conditions

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Virat Kohli is more skillful than me, opines Sourav Ganguly

Virat Kohli is more skillful than me, opines Sourav Ganguly

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Virat Kohli is more skillful player than I was, remarks Sourav Ganguly

Virat Kohli is more skillful player than I was, remarks Sourav Ganguly

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Reports | Sourav Ganguly withdraws from Legends League Cricket due to 'lack of time'

Reports | Sourav Ganguly withdraws from Legends League Cricket due to 'lack of time'

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Asia Cup 2022 | India showed a lot of composure in tight situations against Pakistan, proclaims Sourav Ganguly

Asia Cup 2022 | India showed a lot of composure in tight situations against Pakistan, proclaims Sourav Ganguly

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Asia Cup 2022 | India vs Pakistan is just another match, remarks Sourav Ganguly

Asia Cup 2022 | India vs Pakistan is just another match, remarks Sourav Ganguly

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Was told to target Sourav Ganguly’s ribs in the 1999 ODI match in Mohali, reveals Shoaib Akhtar

Was told to target Sourav Ganguly’s ribs in the 1999 ODI match in Mohali, reveals Shoaib Akhtar

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Rohit Sharma is a bit of a laid-back and composed captain, remarks Sourav Ganguly

Rohit Sharma is a bit of a laid-back and composed captain, remarks Sourav Ganguly

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Asia Cup 2022 | Virat Kohli will find his form in the tournament, reckons Sourav Ganguly

Asia Cup 2022 | Virat Kohli will find his form in the tournament, reckons Sourav Ganguly

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Sourav Ganguly used to make everyone feel good with Marigold biscuits, reveals Parthiv Patel

Sourav Ganguly used to make everyone feel good with Marigold biscuits, reveals Parthiv Patel

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Sourav Ganguly set to play charity match in Legends League Cricket

Sourav Ganguly set to play charity match in Legends League Cricket

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Virat Kohli has got to find his way and become successful, states Sourav Ganguly

Virat Kohli has got to find his way and become successful, states Sourav Ganguly

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Thank you for visiting the Sourav Ganguly news section at Sportscafe. Whether it's Sourav Ganguly’s recent news or updates on his leadership in the BCCI, we cover everything to keep you informed.