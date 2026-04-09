Sourav Ganguly News
Sourav Ganguly, known as "Dada," is one of the most iconic figures in Indian cricket. At Sportscafe, we bring you the latest news about Sourav Ganguly, covering his achievements on and off the field. Whether it's his recent speeches, interviews, or updates regarding his role in Indian cricket administration, you’ll find all the insights here.
Ajit Agarkar Criticised by Former BCCI President for Leaving Out Star Bowler
Did Chris Broad Just Accuse ICC of Favouring India?
Is the 2027 World Cup Turning Into a Repeat of India's 2007 World Cup?
SA20 | Sourav Ganguly appointed as head coach of Pretoria Capitals
IPL 2025 | Run-feast start awaits as IPL fixtures announced with weekend fuelled with intense rivalry
IPL 2024 |Twitter reacts as Jake Fraser-McGurk's flamboyance catches the attention of 'DADA'
IPL 2024 Dramaverse | Dilliwale Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 1 Episode 1 – Capitals Chase History
IPL 2023, DC vs KKR | Who said what ft. David Warner, Sourav Ganguly
IPL 2023, RCB vs DC | Twitter coronates Kohli 'King' after video of Sourav Ganguly staredown emerges
Criticism around KL Rahul is obvious because of his recent woes in India, claims Sourav Ganguly
Roger Binny confirmed to succeed Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President
NZ vs PAK | Twitter reacts to ‘left handed’ Kane Willamson turning into Sourav Ganguly
WATCH | Sourav Ganguly’s witty banter on Roger Binny draws huge reaction from crowd
Sanju Samson is in India’s future plans, assures Sourav Ganguly
Looked at Rohit Sharma's graph as captain, he has done well, Sourav Ganguly dismisses concerns
Saliva use banned as ICC announces changes to playing conditions
Virat Kohli is more skillful than me, opines Sourav Ganguly
Virat Kohli is more skillful player than I was, remarks Sourav Ganguly
Reports | Sourav Ganguly withdraws from Legends League Cricket due to 'lack of time'
Asia Cup 2022 | India showed a lot of composure in tight situations against Pakistan, proclaims Sourav Ganguly
Asia Cup 2022 | India vs Pakistan is just another match, remarks Sourav Ganguly
Was told to target Sourav Ganguly’s ribs in the 1999 ODI match in Mohali, reveals Shoaib Akhtar
Rohit Sharma is a bit of a laid-back and composed captain, remarks Sourav Ganguly
Asia Cup 2022 | Virat Kohli will find his form in the tournament, reckons Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly used to make everyone feel good with Marigold biscuits, reveals Parthiv Patel
Sourav Ganguly set to play charity match in Legends League Cricket
Virat Kohli has got to find his way and become successful, states Sourav Ganguly
Thank you for visiting the Sourav Ganguly news section at Sportscafe. Whether it's Sourav Ganguly’s recent news or updates on his leadership in the BCCI, we cover everything to keep you informed.