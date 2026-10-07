Bhuvneshwar Kumar Ends Four-Year Wait for India Comeback
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is officially back in the Indian cricket team. He has been picked by the selectors for the T20I series against New Zealand, as the team starts preparing for the same. With Bhuvi being back after four years, India's pace line-up has been strengthened.
The Indian team for the T20I series against New Zealand has been announced. And for the first time, fans have seen genuine excitement after taking a look at the team, since there was an unexpected comeback. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is now back to the Indian team, as he has been named in the line-up.
With his last international performance coming back in 2022, he will be back in the Indian colours after four years. A few days back, he also made his comeback to the Indian side in the Hong Kong Sixes. As he is now picked for the Indian team in T20Is, it remains to be seen who will be added to the team in Hong Kong Sixes.
But the calls for Bhuvi to make his international comeback have been heard. He already gave some top-notch performances for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the last two seasons, which helped the team to lift the title twice.
Our Take
A few days back, the cricket fans were frustrated that Bhuvneshwar Kumar had made his comeback to the Indian team but in the Hong Kong Sixes. And now he has made his comeback to the international side as well. If Bhuvi is able to do well in the shortest format of the game, the selectors might also be willing to open doors for him to be back in the ODI format as well. India has been suffering with a lot of challenges in the bowling line-up, as they prepare for the World Cup.