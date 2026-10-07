A few days back, the cricket fans were frustrated that Bhuvneshwar Kumar had made his comeback to the Indian team but in the Hong Kong Sixes. And now he has made his comeback to the international side as well. If Bhuvi is able to do well in the shortest format of the game, the selectors might also be willing to open doors for him to be back in the ODI format as well. India has been suffering with a lot of challenges in the bowling line-up, as they prepare for the World Cup.