India’s Batting Stars Strengthen Their Grip on ICC T20I Rankings
The Indian batsmen continue to dominate in the ICC T20I rankings. Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma are still fighting for the top spot. At the same time, Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma have also made their ways to the top ten rankings.
The first T20I between India and West Indies didn't only allow us to see India's dominance with the ball, but also with the bat. Yesterday, Shreyas Iyer went on to smash a prolific ton to help India start the series with a win. And this has even helped the Indian skipper in the ICC rankings.
The latest ICC rankings now have a total of four Indian batsmen in the top ten T20Is batsman rankings. Ishan Kishan has maintained his spot at the top with 902 points, as Abhishek Sharma is coming closer to him with a total of 887 points.
And the two players who are standing in the top ten include Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma. Shreyas Iyer has moved to the seventh spot in the ICC rankings with the help of his match winning century. And Tilak Varma is resting at the 10th spot in the standings.
Our Take
This was not just an update in the ICC rankings, this also showed how the Indian team is able to dominate in the shortest format of the game. No matter the changes in the bowling line-up, the team is still able to do well with the bat, which remains their biggest strength since the T20 World Cup 2024. Their top order batsmen are able to unleash total destruction, which also means that the opposition will have to do a miracle to get through the Indian team's batting line-up.