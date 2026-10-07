This was not just an update in the ICC rankings, this also showed how the Indian team is able to dominate in the shortest format of the game. No matter the changes in the bowling line-up, the team is still able to do well with the bat, which remains their biggest strength since the T20 World Cup 2024. Their top order batsmen are able to unleash total destruction, which also means that the opposition will have to do a miracle to get through the Indian team's batting line-up.