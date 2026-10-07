Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Return to Team India Has Twitter Talking
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is officially back in the Indian cricket team. He has been picked by the selectors for the T20I series against New Zealand this month. Making his return to the national side after four years, Bhuvi has Twitter talking about him only.
One of the most anticipated comebacks in the game this year has finally taken place, as Bhuvneshwar Kumar is now back to the Indian team. A few days back, the news of his return arrived, but he was back in the Indian team for the Hong Kong Sixes.
It seems that the selectors had different plans, and when everyone lost hope for his comeback, they played the real game. The Indian team for the T20I series against New Zealand was announced by the selectors yesterday and it had a special announcement too.
In the post where the BCCI announced India's squad for the unofficial Tests and T20I series against New Zealand, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was named in the T20Is. After a wait of four years, he has officially made it back to the Indian team.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to his comeback to the Indian team:
Played against RCB
RCB can only retain Krunal as an uncapped player now. 😭🙏— Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) October 6, 2026
It seems that the selectors might just have played well with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They can only retain Krunal Pandya as the uncapped player now.
We Need Him in ODIs
@mufaddal_vohra Very Happy for Him to Comeback 🥹❤️ But We want him in ODIs mainly. We Need that Experience in next year ODI WC 😒 https://t.co/c1hh6AjGrA— Aditya Harsh (@AdityaH20611045) October 6, 2026
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back in the T20I format, but that's not what fans wanted. They want him to be back for the ODI World Cup, which is less than a year away.
Another Request
@mufaddal_vohra Please bring back Shami as well 🙏🏼— Black_Coffeee♥️🇮🇳 (@itskp25) October 6, 2026
It seems that the request made by the fans was heard as Bhuvi made his international comeback. But now they also want Mohammed Shami to be back in the team.
Shami is Waiting
@mufaddal_vohra Le Shami to Agarkar and Gambhir 😅 https://t.co/WsM8rhIfE4— Annu (@annu2dec) October 6, 2026
Mohammed Shami would now be having some conversations with Gautam Gambhir. If they have made the comeback of Bhuvi possible, why not his as well.