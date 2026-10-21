Hardik Pandya Set for IPL 2027 Return? Big Update Emerges!
Hardik Pandya has been out of action since IPL 2026 came to an end. Even though he has shifted close to the BCCI Centre of Excellence, he is not able to be back in time for the Indian team. However, reports suggest that he would be fit to play the upcoming IPL season.
Cricket fans have been missing out on the availability of Hardik Pandya. He last played for Mumbai Indians in the recent IPL season, following which he was ruled out of international cricket due to injuries. Every time he attempted to be back in the team, an injury acted as an obstacle.
This eventually led to Hardik missing out the major series for the Indian team. As of now, he was a part of the India A team for the ODI series against Australia A, but got ruled out of the same due to another injury.
Some serious questions have come up on his availability for the Indian team ahead of the World Cup 2027. But reports suggest that Hardik Pandya would be back in action during the IPL 2027 edition. This means fans will have to wait for a few more months to ensure that he is back in the game.
Our Take
It has been a long time since Hardik Pandya has actually stepped in the field and played for the Indian team. After the T20 World Cup 2026, the injuries have affected his international appearances and also his spot in the Indian team for the World Cup. As the selectors are also aware of his injury concerns, they might be looking forward to the replacements for the same, ensuring that the team remains ready for the big tournament.