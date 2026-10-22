Is James Anderson Set to Call Time on His Legendary Career?
James Anderson could be close to his retirement from professional cricket. It has been reported that Lancashire has denied his contract renewal for the upcoming season. He finished the last season with 50 wickets at an average of 17, as the 44 year old now waits to make a call.
James Anderson already retired from international cricket back in 2024, when he played his last game against the West Indies at Lord's. Following this, he went on to continue the game in the domestic circuit, extending his contract with Lancashire for a few more years.
Thereafter he went on to dominate for the team in the County Championship, taking wickets for them just like he did. In the recent edition, he was also able to take a total of 50 wickets for the team at an average of 17. But now it seems that he is closer to his retirement from professional cricket.
It has been reported that Lancashire has denied a contract renewal for the former English pacer. With Anderson being 44 years old, his age remains a major concern for the team, due to which the contract renewal would not have been given to him.
Our Take
James Anderson already had a historic career when it comes to the longest format of the game. He was able to take a total of 704 wickets for England in the Test format and a massive total of 1193 wickets in his first class career. Even after years of his retirement, he continued to give his best for Lancashire. But now even the management thinks that it is time to move on to the next generation talents, and allow Sir Jimmy to take the rest.