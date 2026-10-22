Nike to Return to the Indian Premier League for the First Time Since 2008
Nike is set to return to the Indian Premier League next season. The team has partnered with Mumbai Indians, joining them as a Kit partner ahead of IPL 2027. They last worked with the Deccan Chargers back in the inaugural edition of the IPL.
Mumbai Indians have made a massive announcement, and this is not related to their new Head Coach. Ahead of the upcoming IPL season, the team has announced its partnership with Nike as a Kit partner, which has been confirmed to be a multi year contract.
This announcement was made official with a post on the social media handles of Mumbai Indians. Along with that, it also marks the return of Nike to the Indian Premier League, as it has not been a part of the tournament for nearly two decades. They last featured in the IPL back in 2008, when the brand worked with Deccan Chargers.
The General Manager of Nike India, Tarundeep Singh, also spoke about the same. He said, “The club embodies the ambition and belief that make sport so powerful. That’s exactly what drew Nike to this partnership, which represents our effort to serve athletes, celebrate the game and help inspire the next generation.”
Our Take
The return of Nike to the Indian Premier League has been welcomed by the fans. Almost two decades had passed with the brand not making it to the IPL. Now it remains to be seen what the new partnership with a brand returning to the tournament brings in for Mumbai Indians. From the upcoming season, all of the match kits, apparels, and training kits, will be supplied by Nike.