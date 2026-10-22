Rohit Sharma Brings Dhurandhar Vibes While Talking About Bhuvneshwar’s Return
Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be making his international comeback after four years in the series against New Zealand. And Rohit Sharma, the former Indian captain, talked about his return on his show. He compared Bhuvi with Akshay Khanna, who had a legendary comeback in Bollywood.
Rohit Sharma's show, Family Full House, has started to gain a lot of attention from the fans. Some visuals from his recent episodes have gone viral, as he also talked about the comeback of Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the Indian team. It should be noted that Bhuvi last played for India when Rohit was the skipper.
On his show, Rohit Sharma was asked to say a few words about Akshay Khanna, the Bollywood actor. He replied by saying, “Akshay Khanna has made a fantastic comeback with the movie Dhurandhar. And in our team, the player who has made the best comeback recently is "Bhuvneshwar Kumar.”
Akshay Khanna’s journey in Bollywood was affected over the last few years. But when he made his comeback via Dhurandhar, it went on to be the best roles he had ever played in any movie. With the same reference, Rohit talked about the comeback of the Swing King, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Our Take
The words by Rohit Sharma show the strong bond that he shares with Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the game. While both of them may not have played together for a long time, they have been a part of the Indian team across various key events. Now that Bhuvi is back with the side, Rohit Sharma is also happy that his performances in the Indian Premier League have been able to pay off.