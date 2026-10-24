Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy Star in India's 2nd T20I Victory
India has won the 2nd T20I against New Zealand from a challenging stage. With wickets falling quickly, everyone thought that this was an easy win for the Kiwis. But Nitish Kumar Reddy and Tilak Varma changed the game quickly.
The second T20I between New Zealand and India has come to an end, and what a day it was for the cricket fans to witness. New Zealand was sent to bat first in this game but they didn't do well against the Indian bowlers in the initial overs. Bevon Jacobs and Glenn Phillips staged a comeback for the team.
Eventually with both of them scoring half-centuries, New Zealand posted 180/6 in 20 overs, giving India a target of 181. India didn't have a good start, as the top order failed to score runs. With the middle order also not being able to score well, the pressure was being built well by the New Zealand spinners.
Just when everyone thought that the game was over for the Indian team, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Tilak Varma staged a comeback. Tilak smashed an unbeaten 51 runs off 26 balls, while Nitish gave a late cameo, allowing India to chase the target with 1 ball remaining.
Our Take
Tilak Varma was the star of the Indian team in the second T20I against New Zealand. He started the game well by taking two catches and even acted as a finisher, when there was no one at the other end to give him the required support. Still, Nitish Kumar Reddy was able to play an important role, as India has now taken up their series lead to 2-0.