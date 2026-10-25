New Zealand Hit by Double Blow Ahead of High-Stakes India Clash
New Zealand has suffered two blows ahead of the third T20I against India. Lockie Ferguson will be unavailable for the team for the next game, as Matt Henry would be missing out on the remainder of the series. With India having a 2-0 lead, the next game might help the visitors to seal the series.
The T20I series between New Zealand and India has taken an interesting turn. India has already won the first two games of the series, as the visitors now aim to secure another win in the third T20I. And right before this crucial game, New Zealand suffered a double blow.
Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson won't be available for the upcoming match, which is crucial for the team to keep the series alive. It has been confirmed that Henry is ruled out for the remainder of the T20I series, as he links with the ODI squad for the upcoming series.
On the other hand, Lockie Ferguson won't be available and has been confirmed to be unavailable for the third T20I only. Blair Tickner will be joining the team for the remaining three games, as Matthew Fisher has been added as a cover for the upcoming match only.
Our Take
New Zealand has made some crucial changes to their team but it seems that these changes have come up at the wrong time. As the third T20I remains important to decide whether the team will be able to keep the series alive or not, it is also necessary to have some experienced stars. At the same time, the board is also looking for a planned workload management of the players, which could help them in the upcoming series as well.