India Smash T20I Record! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma Create History With 118-Run Powerplay
India created T20I history as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma smashed 118 runs in the powerplay against New Zealand, surpassing Australia’s previous record of 113 runs against Scotland.
In the third match against New Zealand, India made history in T20I cricket with the biggest powerplay score in the format. Openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma unleashed an extraordinary batting assault, smashing 118 runs in the first six overs.
The explosive start surpassed the previous record held by Australia, which had scored 113 runs in the power play against Scotland. India's success was indicative of their aggressive side and the superb batting skills of their younger players.
Sooryavanshi and Abhishek were the bowlers who struck repeatedly on the opposition batters from the very beginning, putting New Zealand under pressure. Their fearless stroke play transformed the opening overs into a historic run-scoring spectacle.
The record-breaking performance also illustrated the changing dynamics of T20I cricket and attacking starts can determine the outcome of a match altogether. Having 118 runs on the board in the powerplay, India said a lot and set a new standard for India in the shortest format of the game.
Our Take
The record-breaking level of power play in India proves that batting is becoming tough in the T20s. There is no doubt that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma were given a lot of aggression and timing brilliance to beat the previous record of Australia. Scoring 118 runs in just six overs puts enormous pressure on any opposition and gives the batting side a tremendous platform. The length of the effort aside, the display showcases the attacking appeal of Indian and the emerging strength of the young batters in the contemporary form of international cricket.