The record-breaking level of power play in India proves that batting is becoming tough in the T20s. There is no doubt that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma were given a lot of aggression and timing brilliance to beat the previous record of Australia. Scoring 118 runs in just six overs puts enormous pressure on any opposition and gives the batting side a tremendous platform. The length of the effort aside, the display showcases the attacking appeal of Indian and the emerging strength of the young batters in the contemporary form of international cricket.