Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set Twitter Ablaze
The bowling line-up of New Zealand faced the wrath of Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. In a chase of 198 runs, the duo went on to score 118 runs in the powerplay itself. This has allowed the fans on Twitter to show up with some hilarious memes.
Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi were the main stars for the Indian team in the third T20I against New Zealand. When the Kiwis were batting first in this game, they managed to post just 198 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in 20 overs. This seemed to be a challenging target.
But Abhishek and Vaibhav decided to take up this challenge, as they started by dominating Jacob Duffy in the very first over. With 26 runs coming off the opening over, the duo was able to continue its carnage against the other bowlers too.
The target was of just 199 runs, but the winning percentage of the Indian team was climbing high in the powerplay itself. And the main reason is the fact that Abhishek and Vaibhav scored 118 runs in the powerplay itself, making the game look like a Gully Cricket match.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Worse than them
Abhishek and Vaibhav are treating New Zealand bowlers worse than gully cricketers🥶 pic.twitter.com/vjcB8xfVlP— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) October 27, 2026
In Gully cricket, we have seen the bowlers being bashed to a great extent. But Abhishek and Vaibhav did even worse than that.
Nothing in Between
The Abhishek Sharma madness🥵 pic.twitter.com/8Wwn2uBHpW— गाभरु🚩 (@thoda_rude_hu) October 27, 2026
Abhishek Sharma either goes on to score a half-century in 20 balls. Or the other case is that you will be finding him in the dugout in a few overs.
Meditation
Dusro ki mental health kharab karke khud meditation karta hai pic.twitter.com/Z6TACIr3O4— Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 27, 2026
Abhishek Sharma literally went on to spoil the mental health of New Zealand bowlers. And after completing his century, he went on to meditate in celebration.