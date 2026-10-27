Why is Steve Smith Missing the 3rd Test?
Steve Smith has been ruled out of the third Test match against Australia. He is one of the four players the team has replaced in the final and series decider. Smith has suffered with a neck injury in the second Test, as he failed to recover from the same.
The final and series decider Test match between South Africa and Australia has started. And in this game, the Aussies have made four major changes to their line-up. One of the players who have been dropped from the playing XI is none other than the star batsman, Steve Smith.
He has been a key player for the Australian side but he won't be available for the team when they would need him the most. The reason behind the same is the injury which he suffered in the second test match at Gqeberha.
In the previous match, he suffered a concussion, and also had to step away from the field for some time. It has been confirmed by Pat Cummins before the game that Smith was unable to recover well from his neck injury, due to which Cameron Green will be coming to bat at number four.
Our Take
The seriousness of the injury which is being faced by Steve Smith has not been revealed. But it is expected that he will be able to recover for them in time for the upcoming series, including the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Cameron Green coming out to bat at number four will be an experiment by the Aussies in a crucial game, as they hope it works out well.