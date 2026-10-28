Abhishek Sharma Breaks Silence on Sanju Samson's No. 3 Role
Sanju Samson gave up his opening spot yet again. And in the third T20I against New Zealand, it was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who opened along with Abhishek Sharma. Following the game, Abhishek talked about the changes in the batting order and the attitude of Sanju Samson.
The Indian team had some changes in its batting order for the third T20I against New Zealand. In the previous game, it was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who stepped in at number three and was unable to score runs. So, the team brought him back to the opening spot for this game.
Eventually, it was Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opening for the team, as they dominated the New Zealand bowling line-up. Sanju Samson compromised his opening spot for the young talent, which shows his approach for the team and the fearless batting intent.
Following the game, Abhishek Sharma said "We opened today, Sanju bhai opens first, we can see that everyone in the team is selfless - I feel that the atmosphere that the team showed today, it will be easy for everyone, like Sanju bhai played his innings in the last 2 matches, I feel everyone, someone is going at his position like Sanju bhai showed his character, I feel whole team did".
Our Take
Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and Sanju Samson have been the key aggressive strikers for the team. But the main concern in the game is the fact that only two players will be able to open. The injury of Ishan Kishan has opened the doors for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, while the doors for him to open for the team were given to him by Sanju Samson.