India vs New Zealand Match at Eden Park Set to Mark a Historic Milestone.

Eden Park Set to Create History During India vs New Zealand Clash
The fourth T20I between New Zealand and India will be played at the Eden Park. Reports suggest that this venue will be having around 40,000 spectators, making it the most attended match at this venue. The last time this venue had a high number of attendees was the 2015 World Cup semi-final.
The craze for the game is still alive in New Zealand, as fans are showing up in huge numbers to watch the India tour of New Zealand. While India has won the T20I series already, both teams are now getting ready for the fourth T20I, which will be taking place on 30 October at the Eden Park.
This venue is set to create a history of its own, by hosting the upcoming match between India and New Zealand. Reports suggest that there are around 40,000 spectators expected to be there at this venue. This would make the fourth T20I of the series also the most attended game at this venue.
Earlier the match which stood as the most attended at this venue was the 2015 World Cup semi-final. But this record is likely to be broken in the next few days.
Our Take
The India tour of New Zealand has been able to break records and even help the finances of New Zealand Cricket. With a crowd of 40,000 expected just for the 4th T20I, it remains to be seen what happens in the ODI series. More fans are waiting for the same, as it will be having the availability of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who will be playing for the last time in New Zealand.