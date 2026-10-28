He said, "In terms of where Virat Kohli's skill level is and where his physical body is at, He could probably keep playing for a number of years. When you get sort of world-class player right, they don’t ever sort of lose it. As long as Virat Kohli is putting on an Indian shirt or an RCB shirt or whoever’s shirt he’s putting on, I'm sure he will be right at the top of his game".