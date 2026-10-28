Kyle Jamieson Opens Up on What Makes Virat Kohli So Special
Kyle Jamieson has talked about the skills of Virat Kohli. In a few days, the King will be returning to New Zealand for the five match ODI series, which will also be his last in this nation. Jamieson has played against him in IPL and international, and assessed him well.
Virat Kohli will be in action over the next few days, as India prepares to go against New Zealand in a five match ODI series. This series will be crucial to know about the team's preparations for the World Cup, which will be taking place next year in South Africa.
Ahead of the series, the excitement among the New Zealand line-up is also high for this series. It will be the last time when the King of the game, Virat Kohli, plays against New Zealand in their own home-ground. Kyle Jamieson, one of the premier pacers of the team, has talked about Kohli's abilities in the game.
He said, "In terms of where Virat Kohli's skill level is and where his physical body is at, He could probably keep playing for a number of years. When you get sort of world-class player right, they don’t ever sort of lose it. As long as Virat Kohli is putting on an Indian shirt or an RCB shirt or whoever’s shirt he’s putting on, I'm sure he will be right at the top of his game".
Our Take
Kyle Jamieson and the entire bowling line-up of New Zealand will be having some special plans ready for the King. Virat Kohli will also be eager to ensure that he piles up a few centuries in New Zealand, ending the long wait for an overseas ODI century, which he last did in 2019.