Prasidh Krishna's Participation in New Zealand ODIs Remains Doubtful
Prasidh Krishna's participation in the ODI series against New Zealand might not take place. Reports suggest that he has not been able to recover fully from his injury, preventing him from a comeback. It remains to be seen whether the BCCI announces a replacement.
The Indian team has suffered a massive injury blow ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand. One of the key reasons why the squad announcement was delayed for the ODI series was the fact that Prasidh Krishna was dealing with an injury and his return timeline was unclear.
Still, he was named in the Indian squad for the ODI series, being subject to fitness clearance. However, it has now been reported that Prasidh won't be a part of the team in the ODI series, as he has not recovered from his injury till now. He has not been cleared by the BCCI CoE.
Reports also suggest that he will be going through simulation tests on November 1 and 2. With the tests taking place in November, his availability for the first ODI remains doubtful. Along with that, the Indian coach, Gautam Gambhir, will also be focusing on having Prasidh for the Test series.
Our Take
Prasidh Krishna's availability remains a key concern for the Indian team. He would be featuring in the first three ODIs and two test matches of the series, as his availability for the Tests will be critical. These two tests against New Zealand will determine whether India will be able to make it to the WTC final or not. If Prasidh misses out on the ODI series, he would be available for the team across all tests.