Mumbai Indians Lead IPL Franchises in Team Valuation
Mumbai Indians are reported to be the most valuable team in the IPL. The team generated a massive valuation of 19,980 crore rupees according to the reports. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings also stand among the top.
The valuation and revenue of all IPL teams has been revealed according to some reports. And it has been noted that the IPL teams have the highest value to revenue percentage, as compared to all the remaining franchise cricket tournaments. The average value of an IPL team is around 16,176 crore rupees.
Along with that, the average revenue which is being generated by each team goes to a massive total of 708 crore rupees. With each team having a strong value, there is only one who stands at the top of the table. And it is Mumbai Indians, the five time IPL champions, with 19,980 crore rupees, or 2.10 billion US dollars brand value.
Mumbai Indians stands at the top in the list, and they are being followed by the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with a value of 1.85 billion US dollars. Chennai Super Kings, their arch rivals, hold the third spot with a brand value of 1.75 billion US dollars.
Our Take
Mumbai Indians have been working on their brand value for a long time. The team is not just active in the IPL, it has been active around various other T20 leagues as well, enhancing their brand value through the same. This also makes Mumbai Indians the only team to have its brand valuation cross 2 billion US dollars among all the IPL teams.