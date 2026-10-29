Twitter Goes Wild as Virat Kohli Features Prominently in NZ vs India ODI Promo
Sony has released the promo for the ODI series between New Zealand and India. This series will be the last for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in New Zealand, as the veteran duo prepares for the same. In the promo, Virat Kohli has become the talking point among the fans.
The ODI series between India and New Zealand is about to commence in a few days. And that's the time when even the broadcasters begin to hype the same. The Sony Sports network has released a promo of the ODI series, ahead of the same.
While the promo is short, it mainly features Virat Kohli and his aggression in the game. Kohli has been highlighted as the main element of the series, who will be having his last ODI series in New Zealand. Along with that, Rohit Sharma has also been a part of the promo video.
With the duo likely to have their last ODI series in New Zealand, here's how fans have reacted to the promo video:
Give us Gifts
5th ko Virat ka Birthday-- 4 ko match— 𝑨𝒃𝒉𝒊ńàv 𝟙𝟠 👑 (@A5rlw) October 29, 2026
8 ko Diwali hai & 7 ko match
2 GIFT dai do VIRAT bhai🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🤞🤞🤞🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿 #Virat
Virat Kohli is having his birthday on 5 November, and Diwali is on 8 November. The first two ODIs of the series are falling close to these days, as fans expect two tons as a gift.
NZ vs Kohli
the caption should say, NZ vs Kohli promo.— Ray (@ancientray25) October 29, 2026
The caption of the ODI series promo between New Zealand and India should say that it is New Zealand versus Virat Kohli. Because Kohli has been mainly featured in it.
Tough Fight
NZ is weak in T20Is but will put up a tough fight in ODIs and Tests. The ODI and Test series are most important for both teams. Let's see what happens. @mufaddal_vohra— Anshu Singh (@Imanshucric) October 29, 2026
New Zealand has been weak in the T20Is. But when it comes to the ODIs and Tests, they will surely put up a tough fight against India.