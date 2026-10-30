IPL Franchises Line Up for Gautam Gambhir as Mentor
Gautam Gambhir, the Head Coach of India, has drawn interest from the IPL teams again. Reports suggest that four teams are interested in having Gambhir for the mentor role. But his role with the Indian team will be lasting till the 2027 World Cup.
Gautam Gambhir, the Head Coach of the Indian team, has drawn interest from various IPL franchises. By being the mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024, he was able to help the team to win the tournament after a gap of ten years. And now, he has also been doing well for the Indian cricket team.
At the same time, reports suggest that Gambhir has grabbed the attention of four IPL teams. While the names of those teams have not been revealed, it is being said that these teams want Gambhir to take up the mentor role.
It should be noted that his tenure with the Indian team will be lasting till the 2027 World Cup. And reports also suggest that it can be extended till 2028, allowing him to take up the Olympics and T20 World Cup as well.
Our Take
As a coach, Gautam Gambhir has been able to do wonders for the Indian team. While the results have not been good in the bilateral series, India has not lost any tournament where they entered in the tenure of Gautam Gambhir. This has already made him a strong prospect for the mentor role in the upcoming IPL seasons. With various teams going through a revamp in their coaching staff, it remains to be seen where Gambhir will want to take the role.