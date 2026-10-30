As a coach, Gautam Gambhir has been able to do wonders for the Indian team. While the results have not been good in the bilateral series, India has not lost any tournament where they entered in the tenure of Gautam Gambhir. This has already made him a strong prospect for the mentor role in the upcoming IPL seasons. With various teams going through a revamp in their coaching staff, it remains to be seen where Gambhir will want to take the role.