Twitter Reacts as New Zealand End India’s 7-Year T20I Dominance
New Zealand went on to win the fourth T20I against India by 87 runs. This was their first win over India in this format in 7 years. As the series now stands at 3-1, India will aim to end it on a strong note.
Bowling has turned out to be a major problem for the Indian cricket team in the white ball format of the game. In the fourth T20I against New Zealand, India conceded the most runs, as the team went on to score a massive total of 259 runs.
Even though India had a strong batting line-up, they were not able to chase down the target. India only managed to post 172 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. Eventually, this became a win for New Zealand, right after they had lost the series in the first three games.
This was also the first win for New Zealand over India in the T20I format in 7 years. Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Credit
@mufaddal_vohra 7 https://t.co/YBgfsiHHiB— Satyam (@Satyam22tweets) October 30, 2026
New Zealand secured its first win over India in T20Is in 7 years. It can be said that this was the Thala for a Reason moment in the T20I series.
One More Year
@mufaddal_vohra Give them one more year, and Shreyas Iyer and Gautam Gambhir will hold all embarrassing records in T20 cricket for India.— Dr. Shubham Misra शुभम मिश्रा🧠⚛️🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@Shubham_Neuro) October 30, 2026
A fan has requested to give one more year to Gautam Gambhir and Shreyas Iyer. They will bring even more embarrassing records for the Indian team in T20Is.
Big Twist
@mufaddal_vohra 😂😂 lol can't win a single game without RCB blood Bhuvaneswar Kumar— Coffeeee!! (@jerjin_18) October 30, 2026
Bhuvneshwar Kumar was dropped by the team for this game. And it became the match they went on to lose in this series.