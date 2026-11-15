However, French football insider Abdellah Boulma clarified that there was no disagreement between Zidane and Mbappé. He also rejected claims that a private jet had been arranged in Paris to transport the Real Madrid forward back to Spain. According to Boulma, Mbappé's absence from the Italy fixture was simply a decision to rest the player rather than a consequence of any internal conflict. The clarification puts an end to the immediate controversy surrounding the two French football icons as Zidane continues shaping his national team. Mbappé remains an important figure for France, with attention now shifting towards his future role under the new manager.