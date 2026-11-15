Mbappé vs Zidane? Real Madrid Superstar's Alleged Fallout With France Boss Finally Clarified!
Speculation surrounding a reported rift between Kylian Mbappé and new France coach Zinedine Zidane has been dismissed. Reports suggested tensions emerged after the 27-year-old forward was left out of France's Nations League clash against Italy.
However, French journalist Abdellah Boulma clarified that Mbappé was simply rested and there was no disagreement between the two football figures.
As the French national team enters a new era under head coach Zinedine Zidane, speculation surrounding an alleged disagreement between the legendary manager and Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé has been dismissed. Reports circulating in the French media suggested that the relationship between Zidane and the 27-year-old forward had become strained during their initial interactions. The rumours intensified after Zidane confirmed that Mbappé would not feature in France's UEFA Nations League clash against Italy on Thursday. Questions regarding Mbappé's preferred playing position also contributed to the speculation, with several observers believing the French captain performs better on the left wing rather than as a central striker.
However, French football insider Abdellah Boulma clarified that there was no disagreement between Zidane and Mbappé. He also rejected claims that a private jet had been arranged in Paris to transport the Real Madrid forward back to Spain. According to Boulma, Mbappé's absence from the Italy fixture was simply a decision to rest the player rather than a consequence of any internal conflict. The clarification puts an end to the immediate controversy surrounding the two French football icons as Zidane continues shaping his national team. Mbappé remains an important figure for France, with attention now shifting towards his future role under the new manager.