According to The Athletic, the trio travelled to Manchester to begin preparations before Pochettino joins them on Wednesday. The manager confirmed that the arrangement had been planned in advance as part of his agreement with Manchester United and the USMNT. Meanwhile, Miki D’Agostino will remain with Pochettino in the United States for the return fixture against Haiti. Pochettino is leaving his USMNT position just three months into a four-year contract to take charge at Old Trafford.