Pochettino Wastes No Time! Three Key Assistants Rush to Old Trafford Before Blockbuster Liverpool Debut
Manchester United have accelerated preparations for Mauricio Pochettino's arrival, with assistants Jesús Pérez, Toni Jiménez and Sebastiano Pochettino leaving the USMNT camp early to reach Manchester. Their departure followed a 6-0 victory over Haiti.
As the Mauricio Pochettino era at Manchester United approaches, three members of his coaching staff have already arrived in England to prepare for the Argentine manager's arrival. Assistant coaches Jesús Pérez, Toni Jiménez and Sebastiano Pochettino departed the United States national team's training camp on Saturday night after receiving permission from U.S. Soccer. Their early departure followed the Americans' convincing 6-0 victory over Haiti in the first leg of their Concacaf Nations League quarter-final.
According to The Athletic, the trio travelled to Manchester to begin preparations before Pochettino joins them on Wednesday. The manager confirmed that the arrangement had been planned in advance as part of his agreement with Manchester United and the USMNT. Meanwhile, Miki D’Agostino will remain with Pochettino in the United States for the return fixture against Haiti. Pochettino is leaving his USMNT position just three months into a four-year contract to take charge at Old Trafford.
His immediate challenge will be a high-profile Premier League debut against Liverpool this Sunday. The 54-year-old has also been asked about potentially recruiting American players for United but declined to discuss transfer possibilities, stressing that representing the club remains an ambition for many footballers.