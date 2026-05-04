Mauricio Pochettino News

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Harry KaneJude BellinghamErling HaalandNeymarJulian NagelsmannJurgen KloppMarcus RashfordKylian MbappeRobert LewandowskiCristiano RonaldoRomelu LukakuLionel MessiGabriel MartinelliCasemiroKai HavertzCarlo AncelottiJesse MarschEnzo MarescaJulian AlvarezAlexander IsakSunil ChhetriViktor GyokeresPeleKevin De BruyneLuka ModricDavor SukerAl HilalRaphinhaMarc CucurellaBhaichung BhutiaMartin OdegaardJose MourinhoOusmane DembeleThomas MullerPep GuardiolaGabriel MagalhaesJoao PedroLautaro MartinezHansi FlickRoberto MartinezRodrigo De PaulSir Alex FergusonFederico ValverdeFerran TorresMichael OwenMauricio PochettinoMohamed SalahFlorentino PerezAnthony GordonVinicius JuniorDiego SimeoneFabio ParaticiArne SlotVincent KompanyThomas TuchelPhil FodenNicolas OtamendiJoan LaportaWayne RooneyTrent Alexander ArnoldFabrizio RomanoLionel ScaloniGianluigi DonnarumaRonald KoemanPedriLothar MatthausFabio CapelloLuis SuarezRonaldinhoRonaldo NazarioKarim BenzemaJames RodriguezRuben NevesAngel Di MariaXabi AlonsoOleksandr ZinchenkoAleksandar MitrovicRuben AmorimRyan GravenberchRodrygoNico WilliamsMarc Andre Ter StegenDani OlmoSergio RamosBukayo SakaKarim AdeyemiDusan VlahovicLucas PaquetaUli HoenessIbrahima KonateWilliam SalibaFrank LampardBernardo SilvaAdrien RabiotMassimiliano AllegriJadon SanchoBruno FernandesHarry MaguireIdrissa Gana GueyeThibaut Courtois
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Watch How Mauricio Pochettinos Quiet Decision Shaped Harry Kanes Rise at Tottenham

Watch How Mauricio Pochettinos Quiet Decision Shaped Harry Kanes Rise at Tottenham

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Reports | OGC Nice looking to convince Mauricio Pochettino to replace Lucien Favre

Reports | OGC Nice looking to convince Mauricio Pochettino to replace Lucien Favre

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Want to wish everyone at PSG the very best for the future, insists Mauricio Pochettino

Want to wish everyone at PSG the very best for the future, insists Mauricio Pochettino

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Paris Saint-Germain appoint Christophe Galtier as Mauricio Pochettino replacement

Paris Saint-Germain appoint Christophe Galtier as Mauricio Pochettino replacement

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Paris Saint-Germain confirm that they have parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino

Paris Saint-Germain confirm that they have parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino

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Never say never especially when you're a coach nowadays, admits Zinedine Zidane

Never say never especially when you're a coach nowadays, admits Zinedine Zidane

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Reports | Athletic Club looking to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager

Reports | Athletic Club looking to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager

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Making Lionel Messi’s only transfer happen one of best moments with PSG, admits Leonardo

Making Lionel Messi’s only transfer happen one of best moments with PSG, admits Leonardo

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Reports | PSG engage in talks with Christophe Galtier over succeeding Mauricio Pochettino

Reports | PSG engage in talks with Christophe Galtier over succeeding Mauricio Pochettino

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Wish Zinedine Zidane comes back to train a big French club, reveals Emmanuel Macron

Wish Zinedine Zidane comes back to train a big French club, reveals Emmanuel Macron

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Reports | Jose Mourinho set to stay at Roma despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain

Reports | Jose Mourinho set to stay at Roma despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain

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Feels like every week I'm fired but need time at PSG, admits Mauricio Pochettino

Feels like every week I'm fired but need time at PSG, admits Mauricio Pochettino

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Think Mauricio Pochettino leaving will help Lionel Messi be much better, claims Angel Di Maria

Think Mauricio Pochettino leaving will help Lionel Messi be much better, claims Angel Di Maria

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Nobody wants to be booed especially if you're playing at home, reveals Neymar

Nobody wants to be booed especially if you're playing at home, reveals Neymar

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Lionel Messi is on same level as Diego Maradona, gushes Mauricio Pochettino

Lionel Messi is on same level as Diego Maradona, gushes Mauricio Pochettino

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We have done everything to keep Erik ten Hag on board, asserts Gary Hamstra

We have done everything to keep Erik ten Hag on board, asserts Gary Hamstra

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Reports | Manchester United reach verbal agreement with Erik ten Hag to be their next manager

Reports | Manchester United reach verbal agreement with Erik ten Hag to be their next manager

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Reports | Erik Ten Hag close to being appointed as Manchester United manager

Reports | Erik Ten Hag close to being appointed as Manchester United manager

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I want to make the best decision I can and its possible I could stay at PSG, admits Kylian Mbappe

I want to make the best decision I can and its possible I could stay at PSG, admits Kylian Mbappe

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Louis Van Gaal was experienced and could have declined move if he had that opinion, claims Ralf Rangnick

Louis Van Gaal was experienced and could have declined move if he had that opinion, claims Ralf Rangnick

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I would call Manchester United and tell them to appoint Erik Ten Hag, says Pep Guardiola

I would call Manchester United and tell them to appoint Erik Ten Hag, says Pep Guardiola

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Reports | Manchester United enquire over compensation fee for Erik Ten Hag from Ajax

Reports | Manchester United enquire over compensation fee for Erik Ten Hag from Ajax

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Lionel Messi is the player I worked best with and would be nice if he came back, proclaims Jordi Alba

Lionel Messi is the player I worked best with and would be nice if he came back, proclaims Jordi Alba

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Reports | Manchester United interview Erik ten Hag to become their next permanent manager

Reports | Manchester United interview Erik ten Hag to become their next permanent manager

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Reports | PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Leonardo found banging on referee's door post loss to Real Madrid

Reports | PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Leonardo found banging on referee's door post loss to Real Madrid

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Mauricio Pochettino is still part of the project for this season, asserts Leonardo

Mauricio Pochettino is still part of the project for this season, asserts Leonardo

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Reports | Kylian Mbappe doubt to feature against Real Madrid after training injury

Reports | Kylian Mbappe doubt to feature against Real Madrid after training injury

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