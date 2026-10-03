Ousmane Dembélé Responds to Kylian Mbappé Rift Claims
Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembélé has dismissed reports of tension with Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé. The France teammates remain key figures for Les Bleus, having helped reach the World Cup semi-finals.
Dembélé, now 29, said there are no problems between them and called the rumours social-media “wars,” insisting he has no time for such stories.
For the latest reports surrounding France teammates Ousmane Dembélé and Kylian Mbappé, Dembélé has firmly rejected suggestions that the pair have fallen out. The Paris Saint-Germain attacker was questioned about claims of growing tension between him and the Real Madrid forward during a media interaction on Thursday.
Dembélé and Mbappé remain important figures for France and played prominent roles during the national team's run to the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup. Dembélé has also developed into a stronger leadership figure at club level, with the influence of former PSG manager Luis Enrique credited with changing his approach on the pitch. Recent reports suggested Dembélé wanted Mbappé to contribute more defensively and questioned whether their relationship had become strained. However, Dembélé dismissed those claims when asked directly.
The 29-year-old said there were no problems between them and described the stories as social-media disputes that he did not want to engage with. His comments indicate that he does not consider the speculation to reflect his relationship with Mbappé. Dembélé's response therefore puts the focus back on football rather than the reported disagreement between 2 of France's leading attacking players.