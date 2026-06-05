Ousmane Dembele News

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Hansi Flick Backs Yamal After Ballon dOr Setback

Hansi Flick Backs Yamal After Ballon dOr Setback

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Lionel Messi is something else but Ousmane Dembele has huge talent, claims Martin Braithwaite

Lionel Messi is something else but Ousmane Dembele has huge talent, claims Martin Braithwaite

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WATCH | Robert Lewandowski scores his first ever Champions League hattrick for Barcelona

WATCH | Robert Lewandowski scores his first ever Champions League hattrick for Barcelona

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Ousmane Dembele re-signs with Barcelona on two-year contract until 2024

Ousmane Dembele re-signs with Barcelona on two-year contract until 2024

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Reports | Chelsea set to step up talks to sign Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer

Reports | Chelsea set to step up talks to sign Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer

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Reports | Arsenal set to submit bid for Leeds winger Raphinha

Reports | Arsenal set to submit bid for Leeds winger Raphinha

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Reports | Barcelona yet to make a decision on Memphis Depay’s future at club

Reports | Barcelona yet to make a decision on Memphis Depay’s future at club

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Reports | Ousmane Dembele to stay at Barcelona amidst interest

Reports | Ousmane Dembele to stay at Barcelona amidst interest

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Reports | Paris Saint-Germain re-ignite their interest in Ousmane Dembele

Reports | Paris Saint-Germain re-ignite their interest in Ousmane Dembele

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Reports | Chelsea considered favourites to sign Ousmane Dembele on free transfer

Reports | Chelsea considered favourites to sign Ousmane Dembele on free transfer

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Reports | Arsenal registers interest in Leeds winger Raphinha

Reports | Arsenal registers interest in Leeds winger Raphinha

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Reports | Raphinha rejects Liverpool interest in favour of Barcelona move

Reports | Raphinha rejects Liverpool interest in favour of Barcelona move

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Reports | Liverpool made contact with Ousmane Dembele's representatives over free transfer

Reports | Liverpool made contact with Ousmane Dembele's representatives over free transfer

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Ousmane Dembele wants to stay but he is tempted by other options, asserts Joan Laporta

Ousmane Dembele wants to stay but he is tempted by other options, asserts Joan Laporta

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Reports | Manchester City looking into signing Ousmane Dembele in the summer

Reports | Manchester City looking into signing Ousmane Dembele in the summer

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Ousmane Dembele has to stay at Barcelona, asserts Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Ousmane Dembele has to stay at Barcelona, asserts Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

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We generated fewer chances but were satisfied with the result, reveals Xavi Hernandez

We generated fewer chances but were satisfied with the result, reveals Xavi Hernandez

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Ousmane Dembele is an important footballer and I hope he stays, reveals Xavi Hernandez

Ousmane Dembele is an important footballer and I hope he stays, reveals Xavi Hernandez

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  • football
Reports | Barcelona initiate contact with Ousmane Dembele’s agents over new contract

Reports | Barcelona initiate contact with Ousmane Dembele’s agents over new contract

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Reports | Barcelona interested in signing Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski

Reports | Barcelona interested in signing Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski

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Reports | Newcastle to sign Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele in next summer

Reports | Newcastle to sign Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele in next summer

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Reports | Barcelona plotting summer move for Liverpool winger Sadio Mane

Reports | Barcelona plotting summer move for Liverpool winger Sadio Mane

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Reports | Chelsea consider signing Ousmane Dembele this summer

Reports | Chelsea consider signing Ousmane Dembele this summer

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Ousmane Dembele is going to help us for sure until end of season, asserts Xavi Hernandez

Ousmane Dembele is going to help us for sure until end of season, asserts Xavi Hernandez

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Reports | Newcastle United considered frontrunners to sign Ousmane Dembele

Reports | Newcastle United considered frontrunners to sign Ousmane Dembele

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Reports | Manchester United interested in signing Ousmane Dembele next summer

Reports | Manchester United interested in signing Ousmane Dembele next summer

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I would like Barcelona supporters to support Ousmane Dembele, admits Xavi Hernandez

I would like Barcelona supporters to support Ousmane Dembele, admits Xavi Hernandez

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