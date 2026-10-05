Zidane Breaks Silence on Ronaldo Controversy With Huge Praise
Zinedine Zidane has backed Cristiano Ronaldo amid controversy over his departure from Portugal’s camp. The France coach praised Ronaldo’s remarkable career and recalled his decisive role at Real Madrid. Under Zidane, Ronaldo helped the club win 3 straight Champions League titles from 2016 to 2018.
In the latest development surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo, France head coach Zinedine Zidane has backed the Portuguese star and praised his outstanding career. Ronaldo has recently been in the spotlight after leaving Portugal’s camp before their Nations League fixtures following reported differences with the team management. The situation has raised fresh questions about the 41-year-old forward’s international future.
Zidane, who coached Ronaldo at Real Madrid, highlighted the important role the striker played during one of the most successful periods in the Spanish club’s history. Real Madrid won 3 consecutive UEFA Champions League titles from 2016 to 2018 under Zidane, with Ronaldo making a major contribution to those European triumphs. Zidane said Ronaldo helped him win incredible trophies and insisted that the veteran deserves to have his career properly recognised.
He also expressed his respect for the former Real Madrid forward. The French coach is now beginning a new chapter with the France national team. His side has recorded away wins over Turkey and Belgium, while also drawing 1-1 at home against Italy. Zidane admitted that international management is different from club football, but said his determination to get the best from his players remains unchanged.