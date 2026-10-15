The fixtures between league leaders Al Hilal and Al Riyadh, and Al Ittihad and Al Shabab, have been rescheduled for December 19, 2026. Meanwhile, Al Ahli’s encounter with Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will now take place on March 6, 2027. The league confirmed that all other matchweek nine games will proceed according to the original schedule. Security concerns intensified after Al Nassr’s AFC Champions League match against Uzbekistan’s Neftchi Fergana in Riyadh was delayed by an hour on Monday following reports that a missile heading towards the Saudi capital had been intercepted.