Bayern Munich Aim to Finalize Harry Kane’s Contract Extension Before Ballon d’Or.

Bayern Munich Rush to Secure Harry Kane’s Future Before Football’s Biggest Night!
Bayern Munich reportedly want to finalize Harry Kane’s contract extension before the Ballon d’Or ceremony on October 26, 2026. Kane’s current deal expires in June 2027, and reports suggest both parties have reached an agreement.
Despite Bayern drawing two consecutive matches, Kane contributed two assists against Augsburg and scored twice against Viking FK, demonstrating his continued importance to the German champions.
In the latest developments surrounding Harry Kane’s future, Bayern Munich reportedly want to finalize the England striker’s contract extension before the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony on October 26. According to reports from Bild journalists Julian Agardi and Christian Falk, the German club hopes to announce the agreement ahead of football’s prestigious individual awards event at London’s Palladium. Kane’s current contract with Bayern Munich runs until June 2027, but reports suggest that both parties have already reached an agreement on a new deal.
However, an official announcement has yet to be confirmed. The 33-year-old striker has enjoyed an impressive period over the past 18 months, strengthening his position among the potential Ballon d’Or contenders. He could compete with Barcelona’s Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid’s French forward Kylian Mbappé for the award. Despite Bayern’s recent struggles, Kane has continued delivering outstanding performances.
The club drew 2-2 against Augsburg in the Bundesliga on October 10, with Kane providing two assists. Bayern subsequently drew 3-3 against Viking FK in the Champions League, where he scored twice. Bayern’s schedule could complicate the announcement, with an away match against SC Freiburg preceding the October 26 ceremony and a DFB-Pokal second-round clash against FC Magdeburg following two days later. The club reportedly wants Kane’s future settled before the ceremony.