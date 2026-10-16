Bayern Munich Aim to Finalize Harry Kane’s Contract Extension Before Ballon d’Or.

The club drew 2-2 against Augsburg in the Bundesliga on October 10, with Kane providing two assists. Bayern subsequently drew 3-3 against Viking FK in the Champions League, where he scored twice. Bayern’s schedule could complicate the announcement, with an away match against SC Freiburg preceding the October 26 ceremony and a DFB-Pokal second-round clash against FC Magdeburg following two days later. The club reportedly wants Kane’s future settled before the ceremony.