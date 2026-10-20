Neymar Trolls Messi and Beckham With a Bold ‘Brazil’s Inter Miami’ Claim!
Neymar celebrated Santos victory over Fluminense by sharing a photo with teammates Rodinei, Philippe Coutinho, Everton Cebolinha, Gabigol and Gabriel Bontempo, calling them Brazil’s Inter Miami and tagging Lionel Messi and David Beckham. He also praised Coutinho after his decisive goal.
For the latest Brasileirão celebrations, Neymar grabbed attention on social media after comparing Santos to Inter Miami following the Brazilian club’s victory over Fluminense. The Brazilian superstar shared a photograph featuring teammates Rodinei, Philippe Coutinho, Everton Cebolinha, Gabigol and Gabriel Bontempo, captioning the post “Brazil’s Inter Miami” and tagging Lionel Messi and David Beckham. The playful remark appeared to reference Inter Miami’s collection of high-profile footballers.
Founded in 2018, the American club has attracted several prominent names, including Messi, Casemiro, Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suárez. Beckham serves as the club’s president, making him another notable figure in Neymar’s social media post. Beyond the joke, Neymar also celebrated Philippe Coutinho’s contribution to Santos’ important victory. Coutinho started the match and scored his first goal for Santos, helping secure the result against Fluminense. Neymar subsequently praised the midfielder in another post, writing, “Football needs you, magician,” highlighting his admiration for Coutinho’s talent. The victory also strengthened Santos’ position in the league standings.
The club remained eighth with 45 points, moving to within six points of fifth-placed Fluminense. Fluminense currently occupy a position that offers qualification for the preliminary rounds of the Copa Libertadores. Neymar’s comparison has sparked an interesting debate among football fans: whether Santos’ collection of experienced stars deserves to be considered Brazil’s answer to Inter Miami.