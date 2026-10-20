Founded in 2018, the American club has attracted several prominent names, including Messi, Casemiro, Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suárez. Beckham serves as the club’s president, making him another notable figure in Neymar’s social media post. Beyond the joke, Neymar also celebrated Philippe Coutinho’s contribution to Santos’ important victory. Coutinho started the match and scored his first goal for Santos, helping secure the result against Fluminense. Neymar subsequently praised the midfielder in another post, writing, “Football needs you, magician,” highlighting his admiration for Coutinho’s talent. The victory also strengthened Santos’ position in the league standings.