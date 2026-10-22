However, his chances of winning the upcoming award were affected by an injury-disrupted 2025-26 season, during which he underwent shoulder surgery and later missed two months because of a hamstring injury. Bellingham responded impressively at the 2026 World Cup, scoring seven goals for England in North America, the highest tally by an English player in a single edition of the tournament. He has continued his strong form this season, recording three goals and three assists in eight LaLiga starts. Jennings believes winning another Champions League title with Real Madrid could significantly strengthen Bellingham’s Ballon d’Or prospects, particularly if he continues delivering decisive performances for club and country.