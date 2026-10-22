Bellingham Could Outshine Mbappé and Become Football’s Next King, Says Pundit
TalkSPORT pundit Rory Jennings believes Jude Bellingham could win the 2027 Ballon d’Or despite competition from Real Madrid teammate Kylian Mbappé. The 23-year-old scored a record seven goals for England at the 2026 World Cup and has registered three goals and three assists in eight LaLiga.
In the race for the 2027 Ballon d’Or, Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has received strong backing from talkSPORT pundit Rory Jennings, who believes the English international could overcome competition from teammate Kylian Mbappé and claim football’s most prestigious individual award. The 23-year-old is included on the 30-man shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, with the ceremony scheduled to take place in London at the end of October.
However, his chances of winning the upcoming award were affected by an injury-disrupted 2025-26 season, during which he underwent shoulder surgery and later missed two months because of a hamstring injury. Bellingham responded impressively at the 2026 World Cup, scoring seven goals for England in North America, the highest tally by an English player in a single edition of the tournament. He has continued his strong form this season, recording three goals and three assists in eight LaLiga starts. Jennings believes winning another Champions League title with Real Madrid could significantly strengthen Bellingham’s Ballon d’Or prospects, particularly if he continues delivering decisive performances for club and country.
Bellingham previously enjoyed an outstanding 2023-24 campaign, scoring 23 goals and providing 14 assists in 42 appearances as Madrid won both the Champions League and LaLiga. He also helped England reach the Euro 2024 final and won the Kopa Trophy in 2023. Despite concerns that Mbappé could receive greater attention within Madrid, Jennings believes Bellingham has the talent to outperform his rivals and become England’s next Ballon d’Or winner.