With the remarkable rise of Lamine Yamal, Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy has once again demonstrated its ability to develop extraordinary footballing talent. The young Spanish winger continues to impress for Barcelona and is considered one of the leading contenders for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, according to the report published by GOAL on October 20, 2026. The documentary Revolution 304 explores how La Masia helped shape Yamal’s development. Xavi Martin, the academy’s former director, revealed that Yamal joined Barcelona at the age of seven after arriving from La Torreta.