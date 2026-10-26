Mbappe’s 87th-Minute Stunner Breaks Barcelona Hearts!
Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Real Madrid stunned Barcelona 2-1 at Spotify Camp Nou in a thrilling El Clasico. Real took the lead in the 41st minute after Gerard Martin’s clearance struck Mbappe, before Raphinha levelled in the 61st.
Jude Bellingham produced brilliance late on, setting up Eduardo Camavinga’s cutback for Mbappe to strike in the 87th minute. The victory moved Real within three points of Barcelona.
As the football world watched another thrilling El Clasico, Real Madrid produced a dramatic 2-1 victory over Barcelona at Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday. Kylian Mbappe was the hero, scoring twice, including the decisive winner in the 87th minute. His opening goal in the 41st minute came in unusual fashion when Gerard Martin's clearance struck him and flew into the net.
Barcelona responded in the 61st minute through Raphinha, whose quick snapshot from a Pedri pass beat Andriy Lunin despite the goalkeeper getting a hand to the effort. The hosts pushed for a winner, with Lamine Yamal coming close in the 78th minute, but Real remained dangerous on the counter.
The decisive moment arrived late when Jude Bellingham produced brilliant skill to create space before Eduardo Camavinga cut the ball back for Mbappe, who calmly finished. Real's victory ended their three-year wait for a league win in Barcelona and moved them to within three points of their rivals. Atletico Madrid are now only two points behind Barcelona in the table. The defeat also ended Barcelona's impressive 11-game winning start to the LaLiga season, making it a particularly painful result for Hansi Flick's side.