The decisive moment arrived late when Jude Bellingham produced brilliant skill to create space before Eduardo Camavinga cut the ball back for Mbappe, who calmly finished. Real's victory ended their three-year wait for a league win in Barcelona and moved them to within three points of their rivals. Atletico Madrid are now only two points behind Barcelona in the table. The defeat also ended Barcelona's impressive 11-game winning start to the LaLiga season, making it a particularly painful result for Hansi Flick's side.